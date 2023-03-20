CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.17

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 125444 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

CloudMD Software & Services Stock Down 5.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.22.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.

