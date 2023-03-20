Clover Finance (CLV) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.10 Million

Clover Finance (CLV) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Clover Finance has a market capitalization of $80.46 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Clover Finance has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Clover Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0696 or 0.00000246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Clover Finance Coin Profile

Clover Finance’s launch date was May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Clover Finance’s official website is clover.finance.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clover Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clover Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

