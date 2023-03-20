CMH Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,238 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,529 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Target makes up 1.8% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Target in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $159.80. 305,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,290,949. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.24%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.