CMH Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,069 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

CMH Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,269 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 2.1% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.42. 356,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,493,237. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $83.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

