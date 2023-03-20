CMH Wealth Management LLC Takes $10.45 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

CMH Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 229,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,451,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACWX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 405.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,611,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,034 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 320.4% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,892,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,162 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,637,000 after buying an additional 948,308 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,746,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,585,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,489. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $53.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.68.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

