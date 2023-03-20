CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Receives $21.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.43.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

CNX Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

CNX stock opened at $14.92 on Monday. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.64.

Institutional Trading of CNX Resources

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $5.11. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in CNX Resources by 219.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in CNX Resources by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

