Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($71.51) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.79.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $55.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $57.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 28.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.