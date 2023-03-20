Coerente Capital Management Acquires 3,003 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Coerente Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the quarter. SAP comprises about 2.3% of Coerente Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in SAP were worth $10,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAP. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 8,972.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in SAP by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in SAP by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SAP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from €115.00 ($123.66) to €120.00 ($129.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.67.

NYSE:SAP traded up $1.85 on Monday, reaching $121.07. The stock had a trading volume of 216,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,796. The company has a market capitalization of $142.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $123.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.71.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

