Coerente Capital Management Has $20.26 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Coerente Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 4.5% of Coerente Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $20,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.9 %

CL traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.84. 730,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,474,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.02.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 88.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. Citigroup began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

