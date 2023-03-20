Coerente Capital Management Has $25.49 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Coerente Capital Management increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,185 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 5.6% of Coerente Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $25,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,204 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $31,861,000 after acquiring an additional 23,927 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 38,601 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 40,151 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.9 %

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,462,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,095,282. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $124.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.89.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

