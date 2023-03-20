Coin98 (C98) Achieves Market Cap of $47.71 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000791 BTC on popular exchanges. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $47.71 million and approximately $15.26 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Coin98 has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $340.51 or 0.01218418 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000103 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00009832 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.72 or 0.01494688 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00021548 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.