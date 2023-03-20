Coin98 (C98) One Day Volume Reaches $15.27 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000823 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $49.81 million and $15.27 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $340.18 or 0.01206221 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000103 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 74.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00009911 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.13 or 0.01493282 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00021588 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.