Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CL. Citigroup began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.09.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $72.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $83.81. The firm has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.02.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 88.26%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

