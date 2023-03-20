comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of comScore in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
comScore Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $1.10 on Thursday. comScore has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39.
comScore Company Profile
comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
