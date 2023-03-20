comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of comScore in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

comScore Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $1.10 on Thursday. comScore has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in comScore in the second quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of comScore by 1,739.6% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 24,668 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of comScore in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of comScore by 60.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of comScore during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

