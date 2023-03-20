Conflux Market Cap Hits $1.16 Billion (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Conflux has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and $1.33 billion worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Conflux has traded up 97.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001558 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,078.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.35 or 0.00293274 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00011962 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00073658 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.78 or 0.00547689 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.40 or 0.00478670 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003569 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00008830 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,655,870,026 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,655,758,002.242242 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.43492888 USD and is up 9.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $1,170,280,544.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

