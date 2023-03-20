ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.86.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $94.39 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.06%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53,704 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,967 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $1,726,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $964,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $3,676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

