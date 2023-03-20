Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

STZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $288.00 to $278.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $250.71.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $213.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 602.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.44. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 914.31%.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Prudential PLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $507,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 48.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after buying an additional 15,472 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $810,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,697,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,621,000 after purchasing an additional 45,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

