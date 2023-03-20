Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Constellium from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Constellium from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellium currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.75.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE:CSTM opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.81. Constellium has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $19.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellium

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Constellium had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 53.55%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellium will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 42,670 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Constellium by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,604,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,777,000 after purchasing an additional 446,722 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.