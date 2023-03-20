Contrasting Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) and Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG – Get Rating) and Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lifestore Financial Group and Amerant Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifestore Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Amerant Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Amerant Bancorp has a consensus price target of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 48.56%. Given Amerant Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amerant Bancorp is more favorable than Lifestore Financial Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Amerant Bancorp $314.96 million 2.42 $63.31 million $1.85 12.19

This table compares Lifestore Financial Group and Amerant Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Amerant Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Lifestore Financial Group.

Dividends

Lifestore Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Amerant Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Amerant Bancorp pays out 3.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Amerant Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.8% of Amerant Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of Lifestore Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Amerant Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Lifestore Financial Group has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amerant Bancorp has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lifestore Financial Group and Amerant Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A Amerant Bancorp 15.59% 10.13% 0.86%

Summary

Amerant Bancorp beats Lifestore Financial Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lifestore Financial Group

LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. operates as a federally chartered thrift holding company for LifeStore Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in North Carolina. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; mortgage loans, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, investment property loans, equipment loans, working capital loans/lines of credit, and small business administration loans; and credit cards. It also provides insurance agency products and services; investment and cash management services; and online and mobile banking services. The company was formerly known as AF Financial Group and changed its name to LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. in September 2009. LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in West Jefferson, North Carolina. Lifestore Financial Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of AsheCo MHC, Inc.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

