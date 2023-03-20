Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CTS. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.48.

CTS stock opened at C$4.07 on Thursday. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$3.60 and a one year high of C$11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$856.00 million, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.77.

In other Converge Technology Solutions news, Senior Officer Greg Berard purchased 9,308 shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.60 per share, with a total value of C$42,816.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$684,369.60. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

