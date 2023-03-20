Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMTGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Core Molding Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.78.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

