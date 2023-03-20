Corundum Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises about 1.5% of Corundum Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $391,324,000. Dow Chemical Co. DE bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at about $248,000,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,718,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,526,000 after buying an additional 1,411,010 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 517.5% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,795,000 after buying an additional 967,980 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,367,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,815,000 after buying an additional 855,247 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.79. 359,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,504,657. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.39. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $69.82.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- 5 Tech Stocks With Bank-Like Dividend Yields
- Is Fastenal Setting Up a Furious Flag Breakout?
- UBS Buys Failing Credit Suisse: Will It Cause a Fed Pause?
- Which Gold Stocks Can Help You Hedge Bank Exposure?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.