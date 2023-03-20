Corundum Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises about 1.5% of Corundum Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $391,324,000. Dow Chemical Co. DE bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at about $248,000,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,718,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,526,000 after buying an additional 1,411,010 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 517.5% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,795,000 after buying an additional 967,980 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,367,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,815,000 after buying an additional 855,247 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.79. 359,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,504,657. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.39. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $69.82.

