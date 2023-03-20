Corundum Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,787 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 13,759 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Insider Activity

Walmart Stock Performance

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,935,093.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,935,093.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,830,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,798,478. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.46. 1,901,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,226,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.16. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

