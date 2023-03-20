Corundum Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,093 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at about $246,529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,110,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586,273 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4,090.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,359,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $228,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231,205 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3,370.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,371,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $229,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 265.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,320,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $253,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591,715 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Cisco Systems Price Performance
Shares of CSCO traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.42. 3,436,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,169,234. The company has a market cap of $206.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $56.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.34.
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cisco Systems Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 55.68%.
Cisco Systems Profile
Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.
Featured Articles
