Corundum Group Inc. Invests $1.77 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.0% of Corundum Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,519,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,810,000 after purchasing an additional 119,716 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,087,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,401,000 after purchasing an additional 49,911 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,463,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,261,000 after purchasing an additional 25,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 894,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,958,000 after purchasing an additional 38,537 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.61. 73,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,370. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.32.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

