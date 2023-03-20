Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $53.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Coupa Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Coupa Software from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.06.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software Stock Performance

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $80.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.15 and a 200-day moving average of $68.45. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.16. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $40.29 and a 1-year high of $130.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62.

Insider Transactions at Coupa Software

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $634,535.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,349,230.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Coupa Software news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 3,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $241,742.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,618.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $634,535.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,929 shares in the company, valued at $20,349,230.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,678 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 8.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Coupa Software by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coupa Software

(Get Rating)

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.