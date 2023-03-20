Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CUZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho downgraded Cousins Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Cousins Properties from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Cousins Properties Stock Down 5.0 %

Cousins Properties stock opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $19.16 and a twelve month high of $41.69.

Insider Activity at Cousins Properties

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cousins Properties

In other Cousins Properties news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $921,786.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,193.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,105,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,296,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,134 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,615,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $38,681,000. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $27,694,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

