Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ: CBRL):

3/16/2023 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $92.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $110.00.

3/1/2023 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had its price target raised by analysts at CL King from $125.00 to $130.00.

3/1/2023 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $101.00 to $105.00.

2/28/2023 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Shares of CBRL traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.53. 68,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,903. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.36. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.87 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.56 and its 200 day moving average is $105.93.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $933.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 102.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 43.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

