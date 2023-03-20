Creditcoin (CTC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $5.20 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $80.75 million and $5.20 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001359 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003584 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000768 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000108 BTC.

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 212,464,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:*”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal’s completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”*Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

