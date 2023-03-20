Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Acquires 19,818 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) by 83.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,818 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $967,000. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $224,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 227.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 118,614 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYD traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $36.64. 399,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,995. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day moving average is $39.67. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $45.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

