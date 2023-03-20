Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Buys 11,240 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in Airbnb by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 512,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,805,000 after acquiring an additional 50,554 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its position in Airbnb by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 19,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 12,606 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $117.91. The stock had a trading volume of 933,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,421,242. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.45. The company has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $179.09.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ABNB. TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.52.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $423,900.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 210,296 shares in the company, valued at $17,828,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $423,900.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 210,296 shares in the company, valued at $17,828,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total value of $155,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,250,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,507,654.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,066,863 shares of company stock worth $256,807,889. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

