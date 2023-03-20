Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,061 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises about 1.1% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $10,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 275.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 559.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XBI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,810,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,434,900. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.57. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $97.19.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

