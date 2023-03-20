Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 511.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,616 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $71,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $89,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 337.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWC traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,232. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $100.75 and a 1 year high of $132.91. The stock has a market cap of $852.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.11.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

