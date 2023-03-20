Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.66 on Monday, hitting $134.41. The company had a trading volume of 473,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.47 and a 200-day moving average of $138.37.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.