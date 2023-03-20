Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $11.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 428.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,962 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $11,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 42.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,588 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,115. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.96.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

