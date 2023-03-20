Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $5.54 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $5,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $2.06 on Monday, hitting $92.02. 79,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,380. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.09 and a one year high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

