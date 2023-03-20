Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Makes New $3.03 Million Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 32,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 174.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 12,265 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 170.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,948. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.37. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $102.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

