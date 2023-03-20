Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 349,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $25,738,000. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYG. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 89.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,580,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 125.8% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 48,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 26,892 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA HYG traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,619,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,308,902. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.40 and a one year high of $82.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.26.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.