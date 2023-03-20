Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAXJ. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 3,070.3% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 40,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,577,000.

NASDAQ AAXJ traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $64.73. 97,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,157. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $54.39 and a 1-year high of $78.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.34.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

