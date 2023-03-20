Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2023

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPGGet Rating) (TSE:CPG) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CPG. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.16. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Point Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1,069.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter worth $81,000. 32.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile



Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

