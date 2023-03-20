Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CPG. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.16. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1,069.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter worth $81,000. 32.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

