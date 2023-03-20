D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Sets New 1-Year Low at $207.00

D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4 – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 207 ($2.52) and last traded at GBX 223 ($2.72), with a volume of 30141 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 217 ($2.64).

D4t4 Solutions Trading Up 2.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 235.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 241.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £88.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21,700.00, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

D4t4 Solutions Company Profile

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management services.

