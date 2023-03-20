Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Cut by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Danaher were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 5,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in Danaher by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $245.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.27. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

About Danaher



Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

See Also

