Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Raised by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,248,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $242.96 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.48 and its 200-day moving average is $262.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

