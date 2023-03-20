Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Danaher from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $310.29.

Danaher Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of DHR opened at $242.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Danaher has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.27.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Danaher will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.36%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $6,836,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

