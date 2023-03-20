Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) shares rose 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.78 and last traded at $48.49. Approximately 193,318 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,368,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.68.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DQ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DQ. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 73,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

