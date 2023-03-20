Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) shares rose 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.78 and last traded at $48.49. Approximately 193,318 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,368,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.68.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on DQ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.
Daqo New Energy Trading Up 5.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.00.
Institutional Trading of Daqo New Energy
About Daqo New Energy
Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daqo New Energy (DQ)
- GBTC: The One Place to Buy Bitcoin for 58 Cents on the Dollar
- General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- 5 Tech Stocks With Bank-Like Dividend Yields
- Is Fastenal Setting Up a Furious Flag Breakout?
Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.