DataHighway (DHX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.38 Million

DataHighway (DHX) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 20th. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.02 or 0.00014437 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DataHighway has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. DataHighway has a market cap of $129.03 million and $1.38 million worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000238 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.54 or 0.00352613 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,162.59 or 0.25629171 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000057 BTC.

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,131,982 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 4.10449919 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,408,993.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

