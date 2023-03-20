Decentraland (MANA) Price Tops $0.61 on Exchanges

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Decentraland token can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00002200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentraland has a total market cap of $1.13 billion and approximately $116.72 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Decentraland has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decentraland Token Profile

Decentraland’s genesis date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,539,027 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,855,084,192 tokens. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decentraland Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland (MANA) is a digital asset token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to purchase, sell, and trade virtual land and associated property in Decentraland, a decentralized virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain. This virtual world is composed of parcels of land that are permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. MANA can be used to purchase land parcels, build virtual reality applications, and engage in other activities within the Decentraland virtual world.”

