Decred (DCR) Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for about $20.94 or 0.00075182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a market cap of $310.18 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.23 or 0.00165991 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00043437 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00052152 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000220 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003600 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000666 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 99.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,814,989 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.