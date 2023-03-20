Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 411.8% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Deere & Company by 64.3% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.81.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock traded up $10.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $395.86. The company had a trading volume of 358,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,296. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $117.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 17.80%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

