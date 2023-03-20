Defender Capital LLC. Decreases Holdings in OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX)

Defender Capital LLC. lessened its stake in shares of OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,272,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,050 shares during the period. OncoCyte comprises about 0.3% of Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in OncoCyte were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in OncoCyte by 107.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in OncoCyte during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in OncoCyte by 5.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,964 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in OncoCyte during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in OncoCyte by 58.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

OncoCyte Stock Performance

OCX stock opened at $0.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52. OncoCyte Co. has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About OncoCyte

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.35.

(Get Rating)

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.